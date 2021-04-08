Omokoroa Tall Poppy consultants break national property sales records

Thursday, 8 April, 2021 - 17:02

Rachel Millard and Linley Ward, Sales Consultants for Tall Poppy Omokoroa, have broken all real estate sales records for Tall Poppy nationwide.

With growing interest in Omokoroa, Rachel Millard and Linley Ward have achieved record property sales, breaking Tall Poppy’s national records by 51% for the year to 31 March 2021, with 103 properties sold and achieving 36 sales for the last quarter, up 26% on the previous record.

Michael Seymour, Director and Owner of Tall Poppy New Zealand, says it’s a significant achievement.

"To allow Rachel and Linley to continue to grow and deliver exceptional customer services Rachel has made the hard decision to step down as the franchise owner to focus on what she loves best, helping people to buy and sell houses and create a successful sales and marketing team with Lara as their office support person," says Michael Seymour.

Rachel Millard says buyer interest is growing in the region.

"Linley and I continue to work closely together as a team serving Omokoroa. We are seeing growing interest in the peninsula as the services on offer expand.

"While there is growing diversity in our community, the village character still remains strong. We are lucky to live in a community built on support, conversations and love of the peninsula," says Rachel Millard.

Michael Seymour says Rachel and Linley will continue to provide high-quality customer service to Tall Poppy customers while Head Office will oversee the Omokoroa Franchise. The company is taking over the franchise to allow for continued growth and high performance. This means supporting all the sponsorships and initiatives already in place through Rachel and assisting the team to grow this even further.