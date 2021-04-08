Trans-Atlantic inspired homestead with a Kiwi lifestyle goes up for sale

Thursday, 8 April, 2021 - 17:18

A majestic New England style homestead set in English style park-like grounds on Auckland’s Southern outskirts has been placed on the market for sale.

The five-bedroom/five-bathroom mansion sits on some 1.44 hectares of semi-rural land at Karaka, in Counties just off State Highway One, and is accessed by a meandering tree-lined driveway delivering total privacy in manor-like surrounds.

The substantial home was completely remodeled some 10 years ago to plans drawn up be noted Kiwi architect Terence Hitchcock - whose vision for the stately manor included installing a lift between the two floors, recladding the residence’s exterior in black stained cedar, and altering the roofline to be more in undulating harmony with its countryside surrounds.

Terraced gardens planted with shrubbery and topiary hedging overlook gently rolling lawns fringed by mature trees and a large lily-filled pond. The aquatic theme is continued on the horizon - with the home’s vista across Whangapouri Estuary on the inner reaches of the Manukau Harbour.

Reflecting the English heritage of the estate, the grounds of 49 Walters Road are planted with mature oaks, swamp cypress, chestnuts, crab apples, magnolias and poplars.

The property at 49 Walters Road is now being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Papakura, with tenders closing on April 21. Salesperson Peter Sullivan said the home reflected the best of two continents - with a stereotypical New England

dwelling representing the East Coast of the USA, and the gardens paying homage to the landscaping styles seen in rural England and France.

Mr Sullivan said that with vast six-metre ceiling studs throughout much of the home’s spacious 567-square metre interior, the designer character delivered a lofty "roominess" rarely seen in Kiwi lifestyle abodes - sustaining a luxury and lifestyle of the highest quality in one of Auckland’s foremost ‘stock-broker’ belts.

The residence is heated by two large open fireplaces, with underfloor heating installed in the tiled spaces within the kitchen, bathrooms and entrance foyer. In addition to the communal lounge and dining room areas, the home also features a media room, study and studio space, and a wine cellar. The home has garaging for five vehicles.

"With the ways Covid-19 changed working remotely from residential dwellings last year, this property is well suited to sustain a work-from-home office environment which is totally separate from the family living spaces," Mr Sullivan said.

"The study is already laid out to sustain a private area for either children to undertake homework or for parents to enjoy a space dedicated to administrative office-type tasks, while the substantial studio with its own kitchenette could easily be reconfigured into an office for two or three staff."

Mr Sullivan said that with the home centrally located in the middle of the park-like grounds, there were numerous corners around the living areas for any new owner to add swimming and spa pool amenities.

"The paved wrap-around pathways encircling the main home, along with existing sheltered BBQ and al-fresco social spaces, mean a substantial pool area could be established either surrounded by the trees, or with views over the inner harbour," he said.

"Additionally, there are ample fenced paddocks of luscious grass for a family with an equestrian inkling to accommodate several ponies - with plenty of room to add stables and a tack room."

The home’s master bedroom is located in its own wing, and features a luxury ensuite, walk-in wardrobe, and doors opening out onto the gardens. Two other bedrooms are also located on the ground floor. Both the upstairs bedrooms have their own ensuites.

Irrigation for the paddocks and water for the home are derived from three sources - directly from town supply, through reticulated run off stored in underground tanks, and with a deep bore - meaning the property has the potential to be self-sufficient if needs-be.