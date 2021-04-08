$3 million for priceless eco-retreat with protected bush and helipad

Thursday, 8 April, 2021 - 17:20

A hand-built luxury eco-lodge in the beachside settlement of Waihi has been placed on the market for a cool $3.2 million.

Set on 8.44ha of lifestyle land, construction on the unique five-bedroom residence began in 2002 of environmentally-friendly materials including recycled native timber, adobe brick, and straw bales.

"Gaining priceless 360-degree views over Waihi Beach, the Pacific Ocean and the Coromandel Coast, Manawa Lodge spans some 500sqm (more or less) atop the Manawa ridgeline," says Bayleys Hamilton salesperson Karl Davis who is marketing the property for sale with colleague Lee Carter.

"Manawa aptly means heart, patience or breathe in Maori, drawing on the natural peace and tranquillity of the property and its position," he adds.

It has a master suite, additional bedroom and office plus three guest suites.

Guest suites have an ensuite bathroom, private courtyard and pebble-skinned spa bath.

"Lord of the Rings fans may recognise the guest suites are each named after famous locations from the award-winning trilogy; the Fangorn Forest, Rivendell and the Shire," Mr Davis adds.

Owners Willem and Carla van de Veen have run the adobe-style green retreat, which draws inspiration from famous architect Antoni Gaudi’s works, for more than a decade after falling in love with the hilltop site on a coastal walk 19 years ago.

It took seven years to build the property which balances the use of energy-efficient materials with more creative elements, injected over time by resident artist Carla.

Completed in 2009, the property is heated by a woodfire with various artworks and furniture which add to a warm, natural ambience aided by underfloor heating throughout.

"Living areas boast double-height natural timbers that open out to a formal dining area and generous country-sized kitchen - the hub of the home," says Mr Carter.

"The large U-shaped kitchen with island breakfast bar provides an ideal focal point from which to entertain guests and prepare for events, while native timber ceilings in the dining, lounge and guest suits add character and soul."

"While the home has been utilised as a lodge, it lends itself as a stunning private residence or holiday home given the spectacular hillside position and intimate architectural detailing," he adds.

There is also a turret hideaway which presents a cosy reading nook with native timber floors, plush cushions and 360-degree views of Homunga Bay.

"Adding to the luxury and exclusivity of the property is a unique French-inspired underground wine cellar," Mr Carter adds.

"It is just an ideal home from which to wow out-of-town guests and extended family, with days spent exploring the surrounding natural wonders, and no shortage of areas to entertain in the evenings."

The property also has a large implement shed ideal for storage and garden equipment.

"Currently zoned for lifestyle use, the property has two paddocks, fertile Waihi Ash soil, and fencing around the perimeter and the boundary to the bush."

Water to the property is supplied by a spring-fed stream with an easement in place for use for the home.

There are two 25,000L tanks for storage with 32mm waterlines.

There is QEII bush on the property, which indicates bushland recognised as a valuable habitat for some of New Zealand’s most threatened animal and plant species.

This protection agreement provides permanent protection of the area for native fauna and birdlife.

"There is a stunning walk to Homunga Bay right on your back doorstep with access to the walking track off Ngatitangata Road," he says.

Homunga Bay is noted for its dense PÅhutukawa forest, natural beauty, seclusion and beach-front waterfall.

"Waihi Beach is also just five kms away," says Mr Carter.

"The property is centrally located being less than 10 kms from Waihi and a commutable distance from Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland," Mr Davis says.

"Manawa Lodge is in prime position, though well-heeled guests have chosen to fly in and out via helicopter, making use of the existing helipad," he adds.

"Weekends can be filled with hiking through the Karangahake Gorge which is a short drive, or mountain biking through the Coromandel Forest Park," Mr Davis says.

"Starting in Waihi, the Hauraki Rail Trail also runs along SH2 just nine kms from Ngatitangata Road."

The region benefits from a strategic position neighbouring Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

"Within the district, there are several key industries; agriculture, farming, fishing, mining and their supplementary industries."

Manawa Lodge has amassed an impressive local reputation, gaining five-star reviews on the consumer review platform Tripadvisor with guests commenting on the property’s special position and beautiful design.

The property at 263E Ngatitangata Road, Waihi is offered for sale for $3,200,000 (including GST if any).

Click here for more information on the property. https://www.bayleys.co.nz/2312163