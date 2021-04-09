ANZ Truckometer: Traffic noise

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 11:00

In March, both types of traffic increased. The Light Traffic Index rose 1.7% versus February, while the Heavy Traffic lifted 2.8%.

Sharon Zollner, ANZ Chief Economist, said "The data will be hard to interpret over the next couple of months, both traffic indexes will be very volatile in the near term due to COVID disruptions".

"The spike in annual growth this month is due to the lockdown in March-April 2020, but in the big picture, traffic seems to be back on trend

"The strains and stresses in the economy are showing, in both turbo-charged sectors (construction) and the walloped sectors (tourism). The opening of the travel bubble with Australia will help redirect demand towards the parts of the economy that have spare capacity, and is a welcome step back towards normality.

"The overall economic outlook this year remains uncertain, with both upside risks (travel bubbles, global commodity prices) and downside ones (further lockdowns, shipping disruptions and supply shortages, rising long-end interest rates).

"It’s also unclear whether the housing market will pull up abruptly or sail on largely unperturbed in response to recent policy changes.

"Once we get through this near-term lockdown-related noise, the traffic data will provide a valuable steer on how things are panning out in an aggregate sense."