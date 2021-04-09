EROAD signs Australian Enterprise customer

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 12:14

Transportation technology services company EROAD Limited (NZX/ASX: ERD) (EROAD) today announces that it has signed its largest Australian enterprise customer, Ventia.

Ventia is one of the largest essential services providers in Australia and New Zealand, specialising in the long-term operation, maintenance, and management of critical public and private assets and infrastructure for corporate and government clients across a broad range of sectors.

Ventia has entered into a five-year agreement for a monthly subscription of EROAD’s SaaS products and intends to install approximately 2,500 Ehubo 2 devices in their Australian fleet with a further 1,500 in their New Zealand fleet. The agreement does not however specify any minimum unit commitment. It is anticipated that these Ehubo units will be installed throughout the 2021 calendar year. EROAD entered the Australian market in 2018 and has been building its brand on the back of regulatory reform which has provided a significant low-cost growth option. As at 31 December 2020 EROAD was providing monthly subscriptions to small-to-medium customers with 2,625 connected units. This agreement will almost double EROAD’s presence in the Australian market, with a remaining short to medium term enterprise pipeline of some 15-20,000 connected vehicles.

"EROAD is pleased to announce that Ventia, an existing New Zealand customer for a number of years, has chosen to come on board as an Australian enterprise customer as well as significantly increasing the size of its New Zealand fleet utilising EROAD services. EROAD is looking forward to working in partnership with Ventia to deliver best safety outcomes" said EROAD’s CEO, Steven Newman.

Ventia’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Dean Banks said "Safety and health above all else is our number one priority at Ventia. We are delighted to enter this strategic partnership with EROAD, which will enhance our ability to improve safety for our people, our clients and the communities we operate in."