Handmade to PUREfection Domino's teams up with PURE NZ Ice Cream

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 13:55

In very cool news, Domino’s is proud to announce the inside scoop that the company has teamed up with the folks at PURE New Zealand Ice Cream, adding their locally made award-winning ice cream to the Domino’s menu.

"We are very excited about the addition of PURE New Zealand Ice Cream to our menu. They are a wonderful New Zealand company made up of people who are as passionate about their handmade product as we are," says Cameron Toomey, Domino’s New Zealand General Manager.

PURE New Zealand Ice Cream is an Award Winning, handcrafted artisan ice cream created PURELY in Wanaka, New Zealand. The team use locally produced and carefully selected ingredients to create their intense and original flavours.

"PURE New Zealand Ice Cream was introduced to us by one of our local store owners. Once we tried it and heard about their brand story we were hooked," says Toomey.

Like Domino’s, PURE New Zealand Ice Cream uses high quality ingredients in their products resulting in the company winning 55 awards for their ice cream since the company began in 2011.

"We couldn’t believe it when we were approached by Domino’s," says Brian Thomas, Commercial and Finance Director at PURE New Zealand Ice Cream.

"It’s been a challenging year with the borders closing. We supply a large number of businesses in the hospitality and tourism channels, so when the borders closed a lot of this business slowed. It’s fair to say, being able to work with a company like Domino’s has been a shot in the arm for PURE.

"It’s important to us that Domino’s shares many of the values that we do. Their stores are locally owned and they have a focus on using quality ingredients and handmade dough for their pizzas," says Anna Howard, Director and Head of PURE’s Production

PURE New Zealand Ice Cream is now available through Domino’s stores nationwide in a 110ml individual tub from $3.99 pick-up. Customers can choose from 3 delicious flavours: Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Ice Cream or PURE’s multi award-winning Boysenberry Gelato.