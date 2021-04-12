Safety-leading e-scooter provider Neuron Mobility partners with Brake NZ

Monday, 12 April, 2021 - 14:19

Industry safety leader Neuron and Brake New Zealand will collaborate to promote best practice for shared e-scooter safety across the country

The partnership will include a review of all Neuron’s rider education materials, co-developing safety campaigns, plus a review and evaluation of Neuron’s safety data in New Zealand

Brake is a national road safety charity that works to prevent road deaths and injuries and support people bereaved and injured in crashes across New Zealand

Neuron’s safety-leading e-scooters have an impressive range of world firsts and pioneering safety features including: geofencing control, integrated helmets, a 111 emergency button, voice guidance, topple detection and ‘Follow my Ride’

New Zealand, 12 April 2021: Neuron Mobility, Australia and New Zealand’s leading e-scooter operator, has announced a partnership with Brake New Zealand, which will lead the way in best practice for shared e-scooter safety across the country.

Brake is a charity working with communities and organisations across New Zealand to stop road deaths and injuries, and to support people bereaved and injured in crashes. The organisation provides information and advice, through resources, events and training to help Kiwis be safer, sustainable and active road users.

As part of the partnership, Brake will collaborate on, and co-develop, campaigns and activities that will promote rider safety in New Zealand. Brake will also review all Neuron’s rider education materials, to help ensure the safety of riders and other road users, ensuring they are certified by the charity, and conduct regular evaluation of Neuron’s safety data in New Zealand.

Alongside assessing safety materials, Brake will be conducting independent research to compare e-scooters with other modes of transport, to assess safety and other factors affecting how New Zealanders travel in our cities.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said: "Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Neuron so we are delighted to partner with Brake, as the leaders in crash prevention across New Zealand."

"This year we have been rolling out ScootSafe campaigns in Auckland and Dunedin, with a team of safety ambassadors on the ground to remind people of the rules and top safety tips and guidelines. This partnership is the next step in our ongoing safety education programme."

"Neuron and Brake share a common goal which is to keep people safe and prevent incidents on the road. We are excited to do our bit in educating riders on how to enjoy rental e-scooters in a safe way."

This partnership marks an important step in ensuring shared e-scooter programmes are matched by rigorous user education, particularly as more New Zealand cities adopt the new mode of transport.

Caroline Perry, NZ director, Brake, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Neuron and look forward to working with them to help promote e-scooter safety. Neuron’s core focus on safety, and innovations such as using geo-fencing and speed limiters, integrated helmets and an 111 emergency button, help to protect both riders and other road users, and make them a natural fit for us as a partner.

"E-scooters provide a sustainable, alternative form of transport that can help to reduce congestion and emissions. As more New Zealand cities embrace this new form of transport, we look forward to working together with Neuron to educate the public on how to Scoot Safe. We want to urge riders not to be complacent, please don’t drink and ride, and do wear a helmet - Neuron’s e-scooters all have one provided, so use them to protect yourself, even on the shortest trip."

Neuron has already shown itself to be the industry leader in safety, and has introduced an impressive number of innovative world firsts and pioneering features to the e-scooter market.

Neuron launched the world’s first app-controlled helmet lock, which secures a helmet to every e-scooter in between trips, preventing helmets being discarded or stolen, and increasing usage among riders. Other features include topple detection that detects if an e-scooter has been left on its side, which then alerts an operations team to reposition it safely; a 111 emergency button which can tell if someone has had a fall and helps the rider call the emergency services, and voice guidance to educate and warn riders on how to ride safely. A ‘Follow my Ride’ function allows the rider’s friends and family to track an e-scooter trip in real time for added safety and peace of mind.

The combination of GPS and geofencing technology, pioneered by Neuron, allows councils to dictate and control exactly where e-scooters can be ridden and parked, and how fast they can travel in different areas. This technology can be used to create ‘slow zones’, where the maximum riding speed is automatically reduced, such as around a school. It can also be used to create ‘no-go’ zones and ‘no parking’ zones, giving councils the power to control the travel of e-scooters through a particular area, and to determine where they are allowed to be left.