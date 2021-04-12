New trustees appointed to Top Energy Consumer Trust

Monday, 12 April, 2021 - 14:45

A new trustee, Donna TÅ«kÄriri, has been appointed to the Top Energy Consumer Trust board for a four year term.

Donna fills one of the three positions which became vacant at the end of March 2021, as a result of the provisions of the trust’s Deed. The other two positions were filled by Chair Yvonne Sharp and Deputy Chair Hugh Ammundsen, both retiring trustees at the end of the previous four years.

Donna TÅ«kÄriri has served her community over many years through her involvement in organisations such as the NgÄwhÄ Marae Trustee Komiti and NgÄpuhi Iwi Social Services.

She currently works for Te RÅ«nanga-Ä-Iwi-Å-NgÄpuhi. While part of the NgÄwhÄ Marae Trustee Komiti Donna had extensive involvement with Top Energy in relation to the recently completed NgÄwhÄ geothermal power station extension project (OEC4).

Donna was closely involved with receiving the ancient swamp kauri log recently gifted to NgÄwhÄ Marae by Top Energy. The log has recently been identified as contributing to international understanding of environmental changes which occurred about 42,000 years ago. You can view the video here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XaFZ5liPIE

Trustee positions are filled, from a shortlist, by a Selection Panel comprising Kelvin Davis (MP for Te Tai Tokerau), Willow-Jean Prime (MP for Northland) and Penny Smart (Chair, Northland Regional Council). Nominations were called for the three positions late last year and those appointed by the Panel began their four year term on 1 April 2021.

The three trustees appointed by the Panel join the continuing trustees, Bruce Mathieson and Ken Rintoul. The five Trustees represent the 31,000 consumers connected to Top Energy’s network and are responsible for appointing the directors of Top Energy, assessing their performance and annually negotiating a Statement of Corporate Intent which sets out the objectives of the Company.

The trustees have previously considered the request from Top Energy to approve the business case for the construction of OEC4, a Major Transaction involving nearly $200m, probably the largest investment in the Far North in recent memory.