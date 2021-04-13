A new 'better and fairer' way set to revolutionise how Kiwis get their groceries

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 08:00

If there’s one thing 2020 taught us grocery shopping is an essential part of life - but what if there was a different way? Introducing Supie, a Kiwi start-up that’s set to revolutionise the way all New Zealanders grocery shop.

Born out of a desire to reduce food waste, Supie is on a mission to create a better and fairer grocery alternative for all New Zealanders by pioneering a new way to bring food to your table directly from those who produce it, grow it, and make it. All while reducing the costs of food, making the food chain fairer, rescuing unnecessary waste and giving back to the community.

Supie is flipping the traditional grocery model on its head with a whole lot of Kiwi ingenuity and some serious can-do attitude. Determined to make buying and selling food in New Zealand fair and transparent, reduce food waste and the impact it has on our environment, and to give all small producers hit hard by Covid-19 better access to Kiwi consumers.

This means reducing hands along the way, from the people who make food, to the people who buy it. Supie uses innovative ordering models to directly source from the people who grow, catch, farm, bake and make your food only when it’s needed - and then delivered to your door. So, in most cases when you place an order your broccoli will still be rooted in the ground.

Behind every great Kiwi start-up is an awesome back story and for Supie it all comes down to some height challenged asparagus. Founder Sarah Balle grew up on a vegetable farm and season after season saw edible produce being dumped because it didn’t meet the high cosmetic standards of traditional supermarkets. From asparagus being 1cm too short, to potatoes not being round enough, Sarah knew it wasn’t right and something needed to change.

"As Kiwi’s we like to think we are forward-thinking and environmentally conscious, so I was shocked to discover the amount of fresh fruit and vegetables that are being thrown out because of the traditional supermarket model. Someone had to do something about it and that someone was me."

Supie has worked hard to build trusted relationships directly with local growers, farmers and food producers. At Supie, they are not even called suppliers, they call them partners as they are valued and treated like business partners sharing the same vision for a better way.

"Our producers and partners care a lot about quality, transparency, and hold sustainable values at heart. By having these direct relationships with our suppliers, we are able to reduce food waste by running a no waste model, extending the shelf life and giving consumers access to the highest quality and freshest food you can buy."

Supie also breaks down the traditional barriers of how conventional supermarkets treat smaller New Zealand producers and brands. Supie welcomes and allows smaller brands and artisans to sell their product, without jumping through lengthy hoops and with 100% transparency on the margin. Not only does this help local businesses reach new consumers, it gives Kiwis access to locally made products that you typically can’t get at the larger traditional supermarkets.

Supie is an online, membership-based market with a mission and are opening their virtual doors to the Auckland region in May 2021 and allowing early access to join today, before rolling out nationally.

https://join.supie.co.nz