OPPO and National Geographic's storytelling partnership

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 09:45

Today, OPPO announced its new branded content collaboration with National Geographic as a storytelling partner together with award-winning National Geographic photographer Keith Ladzinski leading a unique exploration of the Mojave Desert through the lens of OPPO’s latest flagship device - the Find X3 Pro.

Following last years’ Antarctica campaign, the two brands came together once again for the purpose of storytelling. An adventure to uncover a galaxy of colours and breath-taking landscapes leveraging OPPO’s latest 10-bit colour management system to capture rich and vivid Mars-like landscapes from Earth.

Morgan Halim, OPPO New Zealand Managing Director says, "this campaign really emphasizes the Find X3 Pro’s ability to capture and display up to 1 billion colours. The vibrant orange and earth colours truly come to life in the photos taken in the Mojave Desert. It is amazing to see such high-quality content come from our partnership with National Geographic for the second year."

OPPO found a way to showcase the level of colour depth and fidelity that can be achieved with the help of its flagship. The power of the 50MP cameras combined with the 1 billion colour display provide pro-level colour accuracy right in the palm of the hand.

National Geographic photographer Keith Ladzinski took on the challenging expedition to capture otherworldly colours and scenes with the Find X3 Pro in the famous Californian desert and said shooting the Mojave Desert on the device was a treat.

"Capturing the colour and detail is one of the foundations of photography and working with OPPO has been a great opportunity to try out new imaging innovations. We’re also both sharing a burning passion for exploration, creating, and discovering unique moments and experiences."

Keith is a highly decorated photographer and has earned numerous 1st place honours from PDN, The International Library of Photography and National Geographic. He's photographed 11 stories for National Geographic and over 100 for other renowned publications, he brings a unique perspective to capturing the Mojave Desert’s dramatic erosion and stunning colour pallet.

The ‘out of this world colours’ campaign will take place over the next month and will present National Geographic content featuring Keith’s photographic journey with the Find X3 Pro through a variety of videos, behind the scenes shots and images.

The campaign will be showcased on National Geographic platforms as well as OPPO’s social media channels under the #OutOfThisWorldColours hashtag. OPPO NZ will also partner with a local National Geographic photographer to capture local landscapes in New Zealand.