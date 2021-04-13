Reshaping energy data and metering services - Influx

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 12:59

FCL Metering has unveiled a new name and new brand as part of an extensive rebranding initiative. From April 2021, the data metering business will be known as Influx.

The rebranding forms part of the reshaping of the business following the acquisition of TrustPower’s, Northpower’s, and Legacy Metering Group’s metering assets and theGoodMeasure business. The change will provide a platform to advance the company’s offerings, and help to achieve its future vision of being a data-led technology business.

"This rename and rebrand represents a significant step in the company’s evolution. We are redefining who we are, driving change and shaping the future of the energy data and metering services industry," said Mike Ullrich, CE.

"This is an exciting time for us with the rebranding reflecting both the progression of our business as well as our clear vision for the future, whilst retaining the high-quality level of service that our existing customers know us for."

"An important part of our business is installing and maintaining metering assets, ensuring that they are compliant and perform well. It’s off the back of those assets that we can develop data services and grow our customer offering.

"This is about making the brand more contemporary and more meaningful for both customers and staff. It also coincides with the expansion of Influx products and services, which we’re very excited about."

Engagement across the business and top agency design work saw an energised aesthetic and ‘on-point’ narrative developed that talks to the future of the data services business.

Influx is 100% owned by The Lines Company (TLC), the community-owned electricity distribution business welcomed the change in both brand and name.

TLC CE Sean Horgan said he was "excited to see the new brand unveiled."

"The new brand pumps a significant amount of energy into a business that up until now has been fairly traditional."

"Moving into a new phase, focused on meeting energy needs in our increasingly data-driven connected world with the new brand will accelerate the growth of the business."

Influx’s expansion plan for the next 12 - 18 months include:

- Expanding its metering base through growth and further acquisition

- Launch of richer data services through a new portal and cloud services

Customers around the country will start seeing the new brand from April 2021 with a new logo, branding on vehicles and new website, with the official company name being Influx Energy Data Limited.