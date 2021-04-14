Westpac Industry Insight: Machinery and equipment manufacturing sector

Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 - 06:00

Prospects for New Zealand’s machinery and equipment sector are favourable despite some big challenges.

Improving economic fortunes are likely to bolster New Zealand’s machinery and equipment sector in coming years, according to new research from Westpac NZ’s economic team.

Westpac NZ Industry Economist Paul Clark says spending on machinery and equipment has been affected by COVID-19, with customers initially having pulled back on their investment in most, but not all categories, as the economy went into recession in mid-2020.

"Since then, the economy has largely recovered and this has been reflected in a pickup in demand for most types of machinery and equipment. Indeed, in some cases, spending initially surged due to pent-up demand," Mr Clark says.

"We expect the outlook for the sector over the next couple of years to be positive. Improved domestic fortunes and stronger global economic activity should translate into more demand for many types of electrical and transport equipment, as well as for specialised mechanical machinery.

"That said, firms that manufacture consumer electronics and household appliances, as well as respiratory and other medical equipment, may struggle post-COVID-19."

Longer-term, the outlook for the sector is encouraging, although there are likely to be some big challenges with customers increasingly opting for digital equipment that not only enhances competitiveness, but also minimises the environmental impacts of their operations.

"For machinery and equipment manufacturers these changes imply big investment in new capabilities. And for some that will prove to be a bridge too far," Mr Clark says.

"As the benefits of digitisation become increasingly apparent to their customers, we think competitive pressures will gradually force many smaller operators to close shop or become targets for mergers and acquisitions activity."

"However, for those who can cross the digital Rubicon, the future looks a lot brighter. Their focus, much like today, will be on niches where they compete on the high quality and reliability of their products, the innovation and creativity of their designs and the excellence of their service offering."