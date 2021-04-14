Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 - 16:54

Bidding for New Zealand Bloodstock’s 2021 South Island Sale hosted on Gavelhouse Plus is set to close incrementally today, starting from 7PM

Competition on Quality Lots in Final Hours of South Island Sale

Bidding for New Zealand Bloodstock’s 2021 South Island Sale hosted on Gavelhouse Plus is set to close incrementally today, starting with Lot 1 from 7PM (NZT).

Several of the 63 quality lots on offer have already met their reserve, highlighted by fierce bidding on Lot 63, an Almanzor filly out of Next, who at the time of writing sits at $42,000 and Lot 56, a War Decree colt out of Lisa Love (NZ) that is also on the market currently at $30,000.

Buyers must ensure they register on Gavelhouse Plus well in advance of the bidding closing.

All horses have been inspected by NZB agents who are available to assist buyers with enquiries. For more information contact NZB Sales Representatives Kane Jones (+64 27 274 4985 or email kane.jones@nzb.co.nz) or Regan Donnison (+64 21 512 466 or email regan.donnison@nzb.co.nz).

READ > https://newzealandbloodstock.cmail20.com/t/i-l-mhuqdy-jdtyudduld-j/

© New Zealand Bloodstock.