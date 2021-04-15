Takitimu Seafoods shops closed

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 10:29

Our Takitimu shops are closed. This is due to an administration oversight and the shops will remain closed until the necessary paper work has been completed and we are compliant with our own processes. This happened during a time of transition when we were recruiting key roles (including the Chief Executive) that would be responsible for this compliance process. This was entirely preventable and we apologise to our whānau and customers for this administrative shortfall.

In the meantime our staff of 145 whānau are on stand-by until we, as the governors, can provide assurance to the Ministry of Primary Industries and others that all the right mechanisms and personnel are in place.

The closure has nothing to do with fraudulent activity or concerns regarding the quality of our product. We assure you we will be open as soon as possible. Any correspondence must be forwarded to the Chairman or Chief Executive of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi via admin@kahungunu.iwi.nz

Sent of behalf of the Ngahiwi Tomoana, Chairman, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated