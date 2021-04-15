Southland quarry and landfill lead way on circular economy - AQA

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 15:31

AB Lime in Southland is leading the way with a circular economy approach to its operations and deserves support for a renewed landfill consent, says the Aggregate and Quarry Association.

AQA CEO Wayne Scott who has visited AB Lime’s operations near Winton says the landfill operates to high standards including tapping into gas generated by waste material to dry quarried limestone.

AB Lime has applied to Environment Southland and Southland District Council for a 35-year resource consent including removal of a 100,000 tonne a year threshold for waste accepted at its landfill and to formalise receipt of emergency waste such as during the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak.

The landfill footprint and overall capacity would not change under the consent; it would fill more quickly, though under stricter environmental controls than the existing consents.

Waste from outside the Southland region would continue to be accepted as has been the case for many years, although some objectors have suggested this is new.

Wayne Scott says AB Lime runs a well-performing integrated landfill, lime quarry and dairy farm as well as developing a wetland. It has such extensive plantings across more than 60 hectares of native bush that it has created its own native plant nursery.

"This is a quarrying company that is showing its commitment to sustainability and that deserves to be applauded.

"The generation of energy from the landfill to dry quarried products has greatly reduced its use of coal and that contributes to a great example of a circular economy scenario.

"As an industry organisation we support initiatives to develop circular economy objectives and AB Lime is providing a stellar example to the quarrying sector.

"While those local residents objecting have a right to be heard, New Zealand Inc is the beneficiary of this landfill proposal," says Wayne Scott.