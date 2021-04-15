Local research on show at Southland forum

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 16:57

Southland and Otago farmers are set to benefit from a focus on local research at DairyNZ’s upcoming free Southland Farmers’ Forum on Thursday, April 29.

DairyNZ head of South Island Tony Finch says the forum, at Invercargill’s Ascot Park Hotel, gives farmers a chance to participate in local workshops which highlight key opportunities for the region, including wintering and water quality.

Senior scientist Dr Dawn Dalley will share insights from recent wintering research, including visuals and measurement options to help farmers assess their winter crop system and how it supports good animal welfare outcomes.

"Other research also looked at crop and nitrogen fertiliser options and their effects on nitrogen loss. Dr Dalley will provide information for farmers to better understand the impact of different farm systems on the environment, and their varying impacts on farm profitability," says Mr Finch.

"Another exciting workshop provides insights into how New Zealand dairy is competing on the global stage, while discussing Southland’s economic situation and examples of our local farms’ economic and environment performance.

"Farmers can also see how they can contribute to improved water quality in their local catchment. The success of the Aparima Community Environment Project will be showcased, looking at the impact that can be achieved through a concerted effort by all local farmers."

Keynote speakers will be livestreamed to the event. Forum guest speakers include leading economist Cameron Bagrie, who will give an overview of current and future economic trends, while the Hon. James Shaw will also be addressing farmers.

A session on greenhouse gases will cover dairy’s journey to reduce emissions and the opportunities and challenges around that.

In addition, two webinars on in May will showcase the forum’s economic insights and scientific solutions.

Farmers are encouraged to register now for the Invercargill event. Registration is free for DairyNZ levy payers and their staff. For more information and to register, visit dairynz.co.nz/farmersforum.

Farmers’ Forum Southland

Thursday, April 29

Invercargill’s Ascot Park Hotel

Register at dairynz.co.nz/farmersforum

Farmers’ Forum nationwide webinars

Webinar one - 7-8pm Thursday, May 6

DairyNZ’s economics team shares insights into the competitiveness of New Zealand’s dairy sector against key international competitors.

Webinar two - 7-8pm Thursday, May 13

Join DairyNZ’s science team for a discussion on the latest science-based solutions to farming challenges.