TIL Logistics supports 'ambitions in low carbon freight pathway'

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 10:38

New Zealand freight and logistics company, TIL Logistics Group Limited (NZX: TLL), is committed to New Zealand’s goal of a zero carbon future by 2050 and supportive of the pathway laid out in the Low Carbon Freight Pathway report released today by the Sustainable Business Council’s Freight Group.

The Freight Group includes leaders from nine New Zealand companies committed to low carbon freight - Countdown, Fonterra, Lyttelton Port Company, New Zealand Post, Ports of Auckland, Swire Shipping, The Warehouse Group, TIL Logistics Group and Toll.

TIL Logistics continues to develop its decarbonisation plan, with initiatives being considered that range from hydrogen fuel to electric trucks as well as sustainable building practices and freight optimisation.

TIL Logistics supports the use of alternative fuels and is a partner with Hiringa Energy in Taranaki to investigate the development of hydrogen cell fuel technology. This technology is gaining pace with construction of the first hydrogen refuelling stations to commence in 2021 and New Zealand’s largest truck leasing business providing funding to allow large corporates to move to hydrogen fuel.

TIL Logistics has also commissioned its first electric truck and has a programme in place to update its 500+ forklift fleet to safer, more efficient and lower carbon emission equipment.

CEO of TIL Logistics, Alan Pearson, said: "To achieve New Zealand’s net zero carbon goal by 2050, the whole sector needs to move together in a coordinated and considered way. With demand for freight expected to increase by 33% in the next decade, the industry needs to start the transition now to reduce its carbon impact, while continuing to meet the requirements of its customers.

"TIL Logistics is one of the largest freight providers in New Zealand and we believe that this planned and progressive approach, designed and led by the sector, is the most effective way for the momentous task of decarbonisation to succeed."

The low carbon freight pathway proposes:

- Reducing emissions by optimising the use of existing vehicles;

- Replacing fossil fuels with biofuels; and

- As vehicles are retired, eliminating them by replacing them with zero carbon vehicles.

The Low Carbon Freight Pathway report, FAQs and background information are online here.