Future of energy event 'not your average conference'

People with big ideas on the future of energy in New Zealand are invited to join the LUMO symposium this November.

Hosted by Energy Academy, which was born out of local electricity distribution company Orion Group’s commitment to ‘powering a cleaner and brighter future’, LUMO will be held at the Christchurch Town Hall on 11 November.

Energy Academy Lead, Deanna Anderson, says LUMO is about giving a voice to a diverse mix of people who may have interesting approaches to New Zealand’s energy future.

"We all know that the energy sector is facing huge disruption. We need a diverse voice and entrepreneurial mindset to be able to adapt.

"LUMO is not your average conference. We are democratising the conference model to give people a platform who don’t usually get one."

Ara Ake, New Zealand’s national energy centre, is supporting the event.

Ara Ake Chief Executive, Cristiano Marantes says, "LUMO promises to elevate the capability development challenges facing the energy sector with an offering that values rich and robust korero, diverse representation, and quality engagement opportunities.

"Ensuring we have a resilient and agile workforce is essential to meeting tomorrow’s energy sector needs as we transition to a low-emissions energy future for Aotearoa."