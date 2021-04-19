Family reunification key to retaining skills - BusinessNZ

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 11:21

BusinessNZ has welcomed the announcement of increased border exceptions to allow family reunification for some migrant workers in NZ.

The exceptions will be for the families of health care workers and of a small number of high-skilled workers in other sectors.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says many of those who have been separated from their families are critical workers who have made major contributions to New Zealand’s Covid response.

"Retaining skills is critical to our economic recovery, particularly while we are still operating with border constraints," Mr Hope said.