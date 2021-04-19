Building pioneer pours heart and soul into Wanaka ‘legacy project’

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 12:18

Bespoke architectural homes in a park-like setting are at the heart of a ‘legacy project’ in Wanaka for someone whose name is synonymous with New Zealand building.

Astute businessman and building industry pioneer David Reid founded the business which bore his name in 1993. It grew to be recognised throughout New Zealand and Australia, winning many national awards.

And now those years of experience and entrepreneurship are being poured into The Terrace Wanaka, a boutique lifestyle legacy project that’s been 26 years in the making.

After selling the David Reid Homes NZ business in 2005 then growing an Australian network to 20 branches by 2008, David refocused his energies on meeting the needs of his home city following the devastating Christchurch earthquakes. He formed a construction company aimed at reducing cost and construction timelines while increasing quality.

But stunning Wanaka, with its enviable lake and mountain lifestyle, was always calling.

David first made his mark on a large parcel of land bathed in sunshine between the Cardrona Valley and the Lake Wanaka township in 1995, where he built his family home.

With a long-term vision for how Wanaka could and would grow, The Terrace Wanaka is his legacy project, 26 years in the making and after his family has flown the coop.

Neither a retirement village nor a ‘standard’ subdivision, The Terrace Wanaka is designed for discerning buyers who will appreciate extensive green spaces, interlinking walkways between homes, and the opportunity for visiting family and friends to enjoy this uniquely Southern Lakes lifestyle in safety and comfort.

The initial homes on offer in this small and secluded development are within walking distance to award-winning cafes and restaurants, a state-of-the-art Medical Centre and boutique shops.

The sparkling waters of Lake Wanaka are a short drive (or E-bike) away for summer adventures by boat, kayak or paddleboard. In winter, the base buildings of three world-class skifields are all within a 35-minute drive.

No matter the season, Wanaka and the surrounding district boasts an outstanding array of restaurants, cafes, bars, retail outlets and nearby wineries.

David is thrilled to bring a lifetime of delivering "outstanding quality without compromise" to The Terrace Wanaka.

"Although I have a lifetime passion for residential construction, particularly new methodology and technology resulting in more efficiency, what drives me now is in developing these principles from the ground up, developing the land first," he says.

"I live here, Wanaka’s my home, and I’d love others to come and check out our world. Our new home here has enabled us to offer outstanding surroundings and lifestyle to my parents, and we’ve future-proofed with plenty of space for the grandkids.

"The homes are styled for relaxing in the peace and quiet that Wanaka’s renowned for, while being set up for comfortable entertaining all year round.

"We’ve been local to the Wanaka area for quite a while and know a thing or two about the weather, so we orientate to the sun and views to design spaces that work regardless of the season."

Homes at The Terrace Wanaka, a unique vantage point with panoramic vistas of just about every mountain top visible in the area, are all thoughtfully planned to orientate North to Northwest, making the most of thermal heat gain.

Homes are designed to be thermally efficient for maximum summer and winter comfort and come in a range of sizes and configurations. Homes start at $2.245million NZD and each is on a freehold title which comes with a share of the surrounding parkland.

Homes are being marketed by Chris Wright and Gavin Vize of Harcourts Wanaka who can be contacted on 021 887 626 or chris.wright@harcourts.co.nz, and 021 025 66759 or gavin.vize@harcourts.co.nz.