Royal Canin launches pet food recycling programme

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 13:33

With over $470 million of pet food bags and wet-food pouches purchased in 2020 alone, New Zealand’s favourite scientific pet nutrition brand is extending its care beyond pets to looking after the planet with The Royal Canin Recycling Programme in partnership with TerraCycle.

Matt Foster, General Manager of Royal Canin Pacific has said that the initiative underpins Royal Canin’s wider goal to provide a sustainable future for pets, people and the planet.

"Without a doubt, pets play such an important role and improve our lives in so many ways. Our mission at Royal Canin is to create a better world for pets through health, nutrition and responsible pet ownership. Partnering with TerraCycle is one way we’re working towards creating a better, and sustainable world, for our pets across the country.

"The pet food industry is one of the largest industries in the country, with more than 3 million cats and dogs in New Zealand alone. However, much of this pet food packaging can end up in landfill as most of these products cannot be recycled through kerbside recycling collection. If you imagine the average medium adult dog consumes 22 bags of dry food and 730 pouches of wet food each year, you can easily see how vast the packaging issue is in our country.

"Our Royal Canin Recycling Programme is working to reduce this environmental impact while also connecting pet owners and pets with their local veterinary community. We’ve strategically partnered with vet clinics as our collection network as we strongly believe all pets should have access to veterinary health and care throughout their lives.

"Our goal for our first year is to prevent 5000kg of packaging from entering landfill and to connect many more pets with their local vet clinic."

Jean Bailliard, General Manager of TerraCycle Australia and New Zealand has praised Royal Canin for taking responsibility and providing a sustainable solution for pet owners.

"The pet industry has grown substantially over the last year, fueled by the increase in pet adoption throughout 2020. The majority of all pet food packaging is made from flexible plastic or multi-material packaging. These complex materials are difficult to recycle and frequently not accepted in kerbside recycling.

"It’s amazing to be a part of an initiative that will make a huge difference in creating a positive future, not only for pet owners but also pets."

The Royal Canin Recycling Program has partnered with New Zealand charity, Blind Low Vision, with $1 for every 1kg of packaging returned to TerraCycle through the Program going to support the incredible and life-changing work Blind Low Vision does for the New Zealand community.

Pet owners wishing to join the programme are encouraged to sign up through the TerraCycle website and head to the programme page.