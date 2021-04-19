Survey reveals Covid-19 impact on Marlborough businesses

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 13:49

A survey of local businesses on the long-term impact of Covid-19 has provided an insight into how the global pandemic has affected Marlborough.

The research, commissioned by The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) Group and Council, was conducted by independent research company SIL during February and March and paints a picture of the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 on Marlborough’s business community.

As well as commenting on the effect of Covid-19 on their business, the 400 businesses who participated were asked to comment on business confidence and future expectations.

Council’s Strategic Planning and Economic Development Manager, Neil Henry, says the survey results show that while 58% of businesses reported Covid-19 had a negative impact, principally on revenue and sales, 24% reported no impact and 18% reported a positive impact.

"The information also showed that 15% of businesses have had to reduce staff numbers, totalling over 140 jobs losses across those surveyed in Marlborough, and 39% also reported experiencing difficulty in recruiting staff since the lockdown.

"On a positive note, business confidence over the next six months is encouraging with 30% of businesses surveyed stating they believed business performance will improve and 42% stating they believed performance will remain the same. Just over half of all businesses (55%) said they had already been operating as usual. However, 81% stated there would be a negative impact or a threat to business survival if there was another lockdown," Mr Henry said.

TEAM Group Chair, Councillor Mark Peters, said this valuable information will help ensure the necessary and appropriate actions are carried out as part of the ongoing economic recovery in the region.

"TEAM will consider this information and other market data to identify the impact of Covid-19 on the Marlborough economy and what, if anything further is required to support the local economy after TEAM Group’s Second Phase report is published in June."

To view a copy of the research report go to https://bit.ly/2QcDV5v or

www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/the-economic-action-marlborough-team-group/reports