Warehouse Group rolls out expansion of national EV charging station network

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 14:12

The Warehouse Group (TWG) is increasing public access to electric vehicle rapid charging with the expansion and upgrade of its charging station infrastructure.

The additional charging stations expand TWG’s existing network to a total of 28 The Warehouse stores around the country offering free EV charging. Thirteen of the sites have been upgraded to 25kW DC rapid chargers.

TWG Chief Sustainability Officer David Benattar says the company is very pleased to be providing greater access to fast charging for New Zealanders and by doing so is playing an important part in removing an EV adoption barrier.

"Providing greater access to rapid chargers for EV users not only removes a key barrier to greater EV adoption, but also contributes to New Zealand’s progress in establishing a decarbonised economy."

Benattar says the expansion is another step in the Group’s EV commitment which is an integral part of its broader sustainability programme and action on climate change in New Zealand.

The EV rapid charging expansion has been enabled by a $265,000 grant from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA). The grant was one of only 21 projects, out of 71 eligible proposals, approved by the EECA Board for funding last year.

Additional charging stations have been installed at The Warehouse Kaitaia and Waipapa, and a charging station will be installed at The Warehouse Greymouth next month.

Currently 59% of TWG’s passenger fleet is EV, with plans to transition 100% to electric

within the next 24 months. Earlier this month, four custom EV trucks were introduced to service home deliveries.

As part of the EV rapid charging expansion project, TWG has partnered with ChargeNet, who are supplying the software for the charging installation and YHI Energy who have supplied the Delta 25kW DC Wallbox Chargers.

YHI Energy is New Zealand’s leading Energy product distributor, bringing to the market sustainable solutions in Solar, Energy Storage, EV Charging and Power Quality.

Aaron Gillon, Divisional Manager at YHI Energy says, "We are proud to partner with The Warehouse Group, it helps break down the perceived barriers of Electric Vehicles by having Rapid charging options available where people shop. It is great to have The Warehouse Group as a partner who is willing to embrace green technology solutions for themselves and the communities they support".

ChargeNet CEO Steve West says, "We’re excited to partner with The Warehouse as they expand their EV charging network. By welcoming The Warehouse chargers onto the

ChargeNet network, together we are making it easier than ever for Kiwis to access rapid charging infrastructure at convenient locations across New Zealand."

ChargeNet is the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network in New Zealand, with more than 200 rapid-charging locations across the country. ChargeNet offers drivers 24-hour support, 7 days a week.