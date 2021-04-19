Luxury Lexus ES embraces world of low emissions

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 14:57

Premiered today at the Shanghai Motor Show, the new Lexus ES is a key model in the Lexus line-up, having first appeared with the launch of the first-generation LS flagship sedan in 1989.

The ES has been well received by many customers around the world for its high level of quietness, high-quality ride comfort, and spacious cabin. Cumulative global sales of the ES since its initial debut total approximately 2.65 million units in more than 80 countries

The new ES delivers improvements to both quietness and ride comfort, which form the origin of Lexus, as well as further refinements to its high-quality overall comfort.

For the New Zealand market, the ES will only be available with a hybrid powertrain, which reflects the ever-increasing preference of local Lexus buyers for hybrid powered models.

Lexus New Zealand General Manager Andrew Davis says hybrid powertrains are an important component of the Lexus electrification strategy.

"With 70% of Lexus sales now being hybrid we are providing a range of models that suit the New Zealand market and is a stepping stone to help us realise a zero-carbon future," says Mr Davis.

"We offer a hybrid option in almost all of the models we have available, and we will continue to evolve the range to offer alternative, sustainable powertrains."

By 2025, Lexus globally plans to introduce 20 new or improved models, including more than 10 electrified BEV, PHEV or HEV models, based on the concept of offering the right products, in the right place, at the right time.

The Lexus journey from first adding an electric motor and battery to a petrol engine to create the ‘hybrid’ powertrain, and then to battery electric and plug-in hybrid options, mirrors the transitional pathway the company says is the most feasible method to get New Zealand to a zero-carbon future.

"With our Hybrid technology giving the flexibility of low emissions and no need to plug in your car we don’t see an immediate jump to BEV for all kiwi drivers. We will continue to improve our fuel efficiency across all powertrain options meaning that as Lexus drivers upgrade over time, their next new Lexus will be more fuel efficient than their last," says Mr Davis.

The new ES improves on the quality and elegance that has been well received by ES customers. The exterior has evolved into a more modern look with a newly designed front grille, while the interior has adopted the new interior colour Hazel and evolved into a calm and modern space.

Lexus International Chief Engineer Tetsuya Aok says, "Our goal was to deepen the high quality of the ES and to add new value. When it comes to styling, we refined the elegance that is characteristic of the ES, and we have created a new modernity. In development, to exceed customer expectations, we identified elements that could be improved, and we thoroughly raised every detail to the highest levels of completion."

Also, based on Lexus’s human-centred approach, enhanced operability was pursued in every detail, such as by giving the vehicle’s multimedia system a touch display and consolidating the switches around the steering wheel.

The Lexus engineering team pursued a linear response that is faithful to the driver’s intentions and can be experienced through the comfort in the car’s seamless connection between acceleration, deceleration, and steering in any driving situation.

Furthermore, actively employed in the new ES are advanced safety technologies, such as an evolved Lexus Safety System+, with the aim of enabling drivers to enjoy even safer driving.