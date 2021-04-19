ASB helps a million Kiwi kids get cash clever with ASB GetWise

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 15:21

New Zealand’s largest in-school financial education programme, ASB GetWise has reached a record achievement, with one million children registering for the programme.

Since it launched in 2010, ASB GetWise has delivered 40,000 workshops at close to 1,600 schools nationwide, representing more than 70% of all New Zealand primary or intermediate schools.

ASB head of Community and Sponsorship Mark Graham says reaching a million Kiwi kids is an incredible achievement.

"We launched ASB GetWise because we wanted to help improve financial education for the next generation of New Zealanders. At ASB we help more than a million Kiwis with their banking needs, so helping Kiwi kids learn about money management and making good financial decisions is a logical extension to this," says Mr Graham.

"It’s been amazing over the years to hear some of the stories of kids that have been through GetWise and gone on to use those lessons to come up with business ideas, save for something significant that they want, or just learn basic money principles. These are important life skills that will hopefully enable the next generation to achieve their dreams, and we’re proud to be playing a part in that.

"We’re passionate about helping Kiwi kids learn important money management skills while they’re young, so they can make good financial decisions that will set them up for life."

GetWise lessons are designed to complement the New Zealand school curriculum and are created in collaboration with experts in primary education. Independent, trained facilitators deliver the interactive workshops to students in years three to eight, integrating cutting edge augmented reality content, and a free online learning platform for year seven and eight students.

Teachers are also given access to resource packs to help them provide ongoing financial literacy lessons in the classroom, at their own pace.

Primary and intermediate schools can sign up to the ASB GetWise financial literacy programme by visiting getwise.co.nz, calling 0508 GetWise or by emailing support@getwise.co.nz

For more information please visit asb.co.nz/GetWise.