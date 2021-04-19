NZ Post courier initiative supports charities through connection

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 15:28

NZ Post is giving selected charities and social enterprises, working on projects to connect people and improve belonging and inclusion, a helping hand with the rollout of a new community initiative offering free courier products.

Under the initiative, 10 community organisations will be supplied with up to 34,000 free domestic courier services for one year - with one organisation winning an extra year of free courier services.

"We’re pleased to be able to make a difference in local communities by helping people reach out, communicate and deliver with others through this new initiative," NZ Post Sustainability Manager Dawn Baggaley says.

"We’re looking for a range of deserving programmes which help people connect and feel included; whether that be delivering goods to people without access or sending products for companies who employ people from marginalised groups.

"We want to hear from you and encourage all social enterprises and charities to enter."

NZ Post previously ran the Community Post programme which was established in 1998 to offer postage-included envelopes to non-profit organisations throughout the country.

CanTeen, National Heart Foundation of New Zealand, Age Concern New Zealand Inc and Dementia New Zealand Charitable Trust were just some of the organisations who benefited previously from the Community Post programme.

"As mail declines and our courier services grow, we need to consider how we can continue to help community organisations prosper.

"By offering this new initiative it gives groups the chance to reallocate some of their administration costs into core community services or increase the reach of their programmes."

Community groups can enter online from today (April 19) to April 30, 2021.

Ten charities and social enterprises will win free courier products for one year with a public vote (from June 7 to June 15, 2021) to determine which one of the 10 winners will win an extra year of products - to be announced on June 28, 2021.