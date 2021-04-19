Toyota reveals global electrification strategy at Shanghai

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 16:00

Toyota has revealed today at Shanghai Motor Show, the BZ4X concept vehicle, a hero of their global electrification future with an aim of electrifying the range by 2025.

Toyota has stated that there will be seven BZ models to be launched globally by 2025 starting with the BZ4X. BZ stands for Beyond Zero highlighting the direction of the company towards future electrified powertrains.

"The Beyond Zero (BZ) range will be introduced in New Zealand to strengthen our range of electrified vehicles and achieve affordable mobility for all," says Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand Chief Executive Officer.

"Adding our first battery electric vehicle (BEV) to our range, continues our journey of offering powertrain choices for customers while helping New Zealand realise a zero-carbon future."

"Toyota has been vocal in our support of the New Zealand government as we transition to a low emissions economy and we’re excited at the prospect of bringing Toyota’s first pure battery electric car to New Zealand next year," states Mr Lala.

"Currently Toyota New Zealand’s average CO2 emissions sit at 165.9g/km- which is almost 7 grams lower than the industry average. We are focused on introducing balanced, lower emission products to our range."

Toyota plans to introduce practical choices of sustainable mobility to the markets by not focusing on just one powertrain type. A full line-up of electrification vehicles has been promoted to offer a variety of options for their customers.

Currently Toyota offers 55 electrified models globally contributing to CO2 reductions through a wide range of products from passenger cars to commercial vehicles.

"As a company committed to mobility for all, our priority is to offer affordable vehicles that meet the needs of all New Zealanders. This means a range of powertrain options to suit consumer needs," says Mr. Lala.

"Like hybrid technology 30 years ago, adoption and affordability will take some time. This will allow time for infrastructure, technical training and servicing to prepare itself for accelerated demand and lower cost alternatives."

"BEVs will eventually become a sustainable means of mobility. However, it will take time as the energy mix, battery technology and infrastructure are still being developed." Mr Lala explains.

"As there is significant research and development cost recovery on new technology this first Toyota BEV for New Zealand will not be an affordable BEV for all kiwi households and businesses."

"Our focus will also be on how we can transition BZ4X into the used vehicle market as quickly as possible so all kiwis can become familiar and enjoy this new technology in an affordable manner. This is why we see affordable hybrids and plug-in hybrids as transitional technology and a bridge to a sustainable, low emissions future."

By 2025, the Toyota global line-up will be expanded to 70 models of all electrified vehicles including HEV, PHEV, BEV and FCEV, including 15 BEVs.

-To the end of March 2021. Industry average is 172.2 g/km to the end of March 2021.