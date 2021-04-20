Green Acres and Hire A Hubby team up with Afterpay, ;deliver to new generation'

Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 - 11:55

Home services franchise companies, Green Acres and Hire A Hubby, have joined with international payment services provider, Afterpay, to offer interest free payment plans spread across four instalments on house cleaning, lawn mowing, home maintenance and other services. It’s the first time Afterpay has offered its service for home maintenance in New Zealand.

Logan Sears, CEO of Green Acres and Hire A Hubby says the new arrangement will have particular appeal for new and younger customers.

"Customers can use Afterpay to pay for work they want carried out now, which makes it a perfect option for a Hire A Hubby project. This relationship should widen our appeal to a younger demographic. It lets them get more done and sooner. "It’s also ideal for homeowners who’ve been putting off projects. They can get the work done now and spread the cost across four payments, one every two weeks, without incurring any interest. We’re proud to be the first services company in New Zealand to partner with Afterpay.

"Introducing this new way of paying for services is in line with our commitment to innovation and being customer-focused," says Logan. "It’s a mobile-ready, pay-on-completion, satisfaction-guaranteed service that puts the customer in control of what they want done, when they get it and how they pay for it."

Afterpay a hit with Millennials and GenZ

Afterpay became a popular payments platform globally by identifying a global shift away from credit cards and paying interest. Today the company has over 13 million customers globally who choose Afterpay to help them budget their finances without incurring interest or paying account keeping fees.

Speaking of the partnership, Sam ter Haar, Afterpay Country Lead New Zealand says, "Our partnership with Green Acres and Hire A Hubby opens up the home services category to a new generation of customers and will pave the way for other services to be available through Afterpay in the future."

Afterpay’s research, carried out in partnership with The Future Laboratory shows that the benefits of Afterpay are well understood by Millennials and Gen Z. Having learned the lessons of the financial crisis, they are averse to using credit cards and taking on long-term debt. Instead, they have rapidly embraced Afterpay as a smarter alternative for managing their budgets, using their own money to pay for things they want. This trend is expected to continue for Gen Z post Covid-19. [1]

How it works

Setting up Afterpay for a service required Green Acres to adopt a different approach from other Afterpay merchants, whose customers purchase products from their websites or retail stores. Instead, Green Acres and Hire A Hubby integrated Afterpay into their customer quoting and invoicing system.

The process is simple. Customers provide details of the service they need. They receive a quote. They accept the quote. The job commences: the franchisee arrives and mows the lawn, spring cleans the house or installs new kitchen cupboards. When the service is complete, the franchisee sends the customer an invoice which gives them the option to pay by bank transfer, credit card or Afterpay.

Afterpay manages all customer payments. The total purchase is spread across four payments, one every two weeks. Instalments are interest free: the only fees are for late or missed payments. Customers can find their payment schedule in the Afterpay app and they will receive regular reminders.