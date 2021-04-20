Person-to-person sending with NZ Post is now carbon neutral

Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 - 13:58

From April 2021, person to person sending of all mail and parcels with NZ Post will be carbon neutral.

That means for any domestic or international letter or parcel sent with NZ Post, we have calculated the carbon emitted on its journey, taken steps to reduce emissions and offset the remaining unavoidable emissions. This includes carbon emitted through the entire lifecycle of the packaging - all the way from production to recycling or landfilling, as well as processing, transportation and delivery of the parcel or mail item. We calculate the carbon emitted whether you use NZ Post packaging or your own.

"This is just one step in our journey to be a fully carbon neutral business from 2030," says NZ Post Chief Executive David Walsh.

"Being carbon neutral means that the negative impact our person to person sending has on the environment has been offset with the same amount of positive impact, to become neutral. We’re proud that sending by everyday New Zealanders will be carbon neutral, this doesn’t include business customers who each have their own journey to carbon neutrality.

"That means whether you are booking a courier to pick up a parcel, walking into a PostShop to send a present to your Grandparents up North, or posting a letter to a friend down South - it will arrive at its destination with a carbon neutral impact.

"We’re reducing our emissions in a few different ways. We’re introducing more Electric Vehicles to our fleet and supporting our contractors to get into Electric Vehicles too, we are making our sorting depots more energy efficient and we’ve recently changed our packaging to a lower emissions material.

"We offset our unavoidable carbon emissions (such as those emitted by planes), through buying carbon credits from local native forestry projects and international gold standard projects.

"In the first year of offering carbon neutral sending we expect to offset around 17,000 tonnes of carbon. This is equivalent to 22,813 car trips from Cape Reinga to Bluff and back, or taking 7,870 cars off the road," says David Walsh.

Carbon neutral sending applies to all consumer products, including ParcelPost and BYO packaging parcels sent in NZ and overseas, as well as when customers arrange sending online such as with Print Postage online, Send it Now, and TradeMe Book A Courier.

NZ Post is committed to delivering for New Zealand in the most sustainable way and being accountable for our impact on the environment.