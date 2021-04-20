Taramoa future proofed for sustainability coupled with income diversity

Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 - 17:42

A coveted award-winning Hawke’s Bay property manages to meet the needs of both pasture and plate, thanks to a history of smart management and value-added product returns. Taramoa Station located 65km north-west of Napier is on the market for sale by tender and showcases the leading edge of modern, sustainable hill country operations, and the opportunity to leverage that management into premium farm earnings.

Bayleys agent Tony Rasmussen says the property exemplifies the best of what a combined breeding-finishing operation in Hawke’s Bay can offer, both in the conventional pastoral sense, and for how it validates high environmental and product expectations.

"Taramoa claimed four awards in last year’s East Coast Ballance Farm Environment Awards, including for soil management, livestock and innovation. The current farming operation also has GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) accreditation and is proving its regenerative farming methods can provide both sustainability and profitability."

Taking the approach that a healthy environment will translate into healthy stock and higher returns, Taramoa’s management have focused on lifting the health of soils, water and crops in a holistic approach to the farm’s sustainability.

The property is an appealing balance of fattening and breeding country in a prized farming district renowned for its summer-safe appeal in most years, and comparatively gentle winter temperatures.

In the past year the 564ha property has wintered 2,905 sheep and 214 cattle.

Last season despite the drought the flock enjoyed a 180 percent scanning percentage which has been improving steadily over the past six years.

As a supplier to renown high value Aitkens Ranch lamb processors, Taramoa enjoys the value- added income this processor derives from supplying the United States market. Beef income is also at the premium level, supplying reserve grade Angus beef. Cropping has played a big part in ensuring good feed levels for ewes heading into spring, with 65-day feeding ensuring good pasture cover, and lucerne providing an insurance supplement. Meantime Taramoa’s pastures have benefitted from a faithful renewal programme incorporating cropping, Italian rye and autumn sown permanent pasture every five years.

Taramoa incorporates both an aesthetic and practical farming appeal in its layout and contour. Extensive lane way systems link key parts of the farm, through country that spans flat-easy land to steeper breeding country, interspersed with appealing native bush plantings throughout. With upcoming fresh-water legislation well in play, Taramoa provides prospective buyers with peace of mind, thanks to an extensive fencing of bush and waterways already completed, alongside the planting of an additional 23,000 native trees throughout the property.

The environmental efforts are enhanced by Taramoa’s proximity to the biodiversity of the Kaweka Ranges. The 10km boundary shared with the ranges provides some unique appeal only possible in the New Zealand bush country, including the ability to run over 300 beehives for valuable Manuka honey harvesting, hunting world class Sika deer or fishing in the nearby Mohaka river. The location also offers the potential for future development including high value camping experiences offering bird watchers the opportunity to spot some of New Zealand’s rarest species including robins, kakariki, kiwis and even the occasional native bat.

Another valuable additional income stream to the property is the quarry supplying 20,000 cubic metres of material every year, via a council-maintained road access.

Taramoa’s improvements match the efforts expended on its natural environment, with a four-stand woolshed, yards, Technifarm cattle crush, workshop and assorted buildings well positioned on the farm.

The five-bedroom homestead is a welcome sanctuary at the end of the day, with a spacious open plan design and three bathrooms with office and double carport. A sound three- bedroom cottage also features on the station.

"Taramoa is an exciting proposition for any purchaser who has a passion for farming and the environment, offering a certified ability to supply high value markets that are demanding that level of environmental commitment coupled with substantial passive income from honey and the quarry. It is a fine example of farming for the future," says Tony Rasmussen.

Taramoa is for sale by tender, closing 4pm, Wednesday 5th May 2021