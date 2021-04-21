Passengers should check where to buy before they fly - research

Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 - 09:01

New research from PriceSpy finds 80 per cent of fragrances and perfumes cost more to purchase in Duty Free compared to if purchased normally outside of the airport;

Those not travelling however may be able to access some great prices - PriceSpy’s Price Index--- reveals the indexed price point across this shopping category has dropped, down almost -10 per cent (8 per cent) compared to the start of 2021;

According to PriceSpy, since the borders closed in March 2020, its historical click data found popularity for traditional ‘tax-free’ shopping categories, such as perfumes and sunglasses has dropped. But with the bubble opening up with Australia, it predicts consumer buying interest will once again pick up;

To ensure shoppers always get the very best price, PriceSpy recommends Kiwis always conduct first-class price research before they fly.

With the new travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia open, those looking to splurge out on Duty Free shopping are being encouraged to conduct first-class pricing research before they fly, following new findings from the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy.

According to PriceSpy, 80 per cent of researched perfumes and fragrances were found to cost more at Duty Free compared to if the same items were purchased normally outside the airport terminal.

Product Duty Free price-- Cheapest price on PriceSpy-- Price difference--

Prada La Femme Eau de Parfum 100ml

$195.00

$124.99

$70.01 more expensive at airport

L'eau d'issey edt 100ml

$147.00

$80.30

$66.70 more expensive at airport

Jimmy choo edp 100ml

$135.00

$76.00

$59.00 more expensive at airport

Jean paul gaultier classique 100ml

$150.00

$102.00

$48.00 more expensive at airport

Lady Million Prive Eau de Parfum

$152.00

$104.99

$47.01 more expensive at airport

What’s more, shoppers may also find better than normal prices outside the airport at the moment - with the PriceSpy Price Index confirming overall price point across all perfumes and fragrances listed on its site have dropped, down almost -10 per cent (-8 per cent) compared to the start of the year.

PriceSpy Price Index

Source: PriceSpy

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: "With Kiwis jetting off across the ditch for their first quarantine-free getaway in just over a year, there’s no doubt many will be excited about the prospect of travelling again to see friends and family across the Tasman and enjoy a well-earned holiday.

"For those looking to make the most of Duty Free shopping, we strongly recommend consumers carry out important price research before they fly. This fundamental buying step can ultimately help save lots of money that can otherwise be spent on their holiday.

"Even though Duty Free shopping is often associated with discounted fragrances and perfumes, our research highlights people really need to do their price due diligence, to make sure this is actually the case.

"And our Price Index data reveals the indexed price point across perfumes and fragrances is generally dropping, so now may be a great time to buy - and shoppers may just be pleasantly surprised by how much these items cost.

"People looking for a new pair of sunglasses however may be best off buying at Duty Free, as our Price Index data shows the indexed price point across this shopping category has been steadily increasing, up almost three per cent since the start of the year."

Liisa concludes: "Since the borders closed back on 19 March last year and travelling overseas came to a near standstill, historical click data from our site found consumer buying interest across traditional ‘tax-free’ items such as perfumes and sunglasses declined.

"But, with the bubble opening up with Australia, we anticipate buying interest to increase again. So, now more than ever, consumers really need to conduct important price research."

No matter where people shop, whether it be online, in-store or at Duty Free, using a price comparison site like PriceSpy can help shoppers make better, wiser and more informed shopping decisions.

