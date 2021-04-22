Beam reaffirms its position as sustainability leader

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 09:54

Beam offsets 4,400 tonnes of CO2 and is certified as Climate Neutral for the second year in a row.

Sydney, April 22 - In response to the urgency of the climate crisis, Beam has announced that it is officially Climate Neutral Certified for the second year. This certification is a validation of the effort and commitment that Beam has shown to provide a sustainable service to all its riders.

Climate Neutral ( climateneutral.org) is an independent third-party auditor of carbon emissions that helps organisations measure, validate and offset their greenhouse gas emissions, and implement reduction strategies for the future. Beam is one of 191 brands across the globe who have achieved Climate Neutral Certification this year, and the only e-mobility operator from the APAC region to achieve this certification.

A core pillar of Beam’s operations is our commitment to providing a sustainable form of transportation for our riders. If I am going from point A to point B by myself there is no need to carry 1,000 kg of metal around with me [in a car] to get there.

Alan Jiang, CEO, Beam Mobility

"We know that cities need new and alternative forms of transportation to alleviate smog and lower the environmental impact of transportation. A ride on an e-scooter or e-bike is a personal choice to lower the environmental impacts of transportation and Beam is proud to support these important choices" he added.

The Climate Neutral Certification is the culmination of Beam’s sustainability activities over the last year. We are constantly striving to improve our environmental footprint. Some of our recent activities have included:

Shift to using electric cargo vans in all cities where possible

Implement routing algorithms to ensure the most efficient and environmentally efficient scooter deployment

Roll-out of high capacity swappable batteries with up to 40% greater capacity

Introduction of e-moped and e-cargo vans to support deployment and redistribution

Implement an end of life recycling plan for all e-scooters

Companies who achieve certification follow a set of standards for buying verified carbon credits to offset their entire footprint. Carbon credits direct investment into reducing and capturing carbon dioxide and can support a range of projects such as forest conservation, renewable energy, and direct destruction of climate-changing gases. As part of its certification, Beam has offset 4,400 tonnes of CO2 from its operations in 2020.

All Climate Neutral Certified companies also commit to a reduction action plan to cut future emissions. Over the course of 2021 Beam will continue its efforts to convert to certified renewable energy sources for all of its power needs - from warehouses and offices to charging vehicles, move away from fossil-fuelled delivery vehicles, and minimise the environmental impacts when vehicles reach their end-of-life.

'Let's Pop The Driving Habit' Earth Day Campaign

To help people really understand the impact of their driving in contributing to climate change, Beam brought to life what the co2 emissions from 10kms of car travel actually looks like, with huge balloons filled with the equivalent volume of air. We then invited the public to help us "pop the driving habit" and switch their little drives for little rides on Beam scooters instead, which are carbon neutral due to Beam's unique Climate Neutral Certification.

> Watch 'Let's Pop The Driving Habit' clip: youtu.be/X2dvBLTxU0o