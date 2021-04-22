No progress around health and safety at Ports of Auckland - Maritime Union

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 10:36

The Maritime Union says no progress on health and safety issues was made in an informal meeting with Ports of Auckland management yesterday, but the Union remains open to further discussions around health and safety.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says he was invited to attend an informal meeting with Ports of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson held on Wednesday.

At the meeting the Union restated its key positions.

There needed to be MUNZ officials on the health and safety committee at POAL.

The workforce no longer had trust and confidence in Tony Gibson as CEO to fix health and safety at the Ports.

No progress was made around these points.

Mr Harrison says MUNZ are available to talk at any time with management and the Board of Directors, but the process would be transparent and upfront.

"We are seeking meaningful engagement around health and safety," he says.