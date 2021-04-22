New technology partnership to empower primary sector progress - MEA

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 11:33

A partnership between the Agri Women’s Development Trust (AWDT) and Kiwi tech company MEA will apply technology and data to accelerate progress in New Zealand’s primary sector.

The partnership will focus on evolving the accessibility and capability of the trust’s programme range, with the goal of accelerating the personal and professional development of primary sector New Zealanders, primarily women.

"The last year has highlighted how technology can help us grow, particularly in the face of challenge and uncertainty. In MEA, we have a partner with the track record and vision to develop practical technology that our primary sector people can adopt to grow as agents of positive change" says AWDT general manager Lisa Sims.

Over the past 10 years, AWDT has supported more than 4,500 women and men to build confidence, define their purpose, grow as leaders and positively influence their organisations and communities.

Katherine Parrott, MEA Group Director: Services says, "We’re actively looking for ways to involve more women in technology and we’re passionate about setting the minds of our talented team to addressing the opportunities and challenges the primary sector faces. We’ve always operated at the forefront of technology in New Zealand, and our partnership with AWDT is a perfect way for us to collaboratively lead in this space."

"We want to help sector stakeholders, farmers, producers and agri-businesses make intelligent, informed decisions about how the latest technology can add value to what they do. We believe it’s crucial for a thriving, sustainable and resilient New Zealand primary sector."

The partnership was announced at the recent graduation of AWDT’s 2020 Escalator leadership and governance development programme in Wellington.