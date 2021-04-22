New Board Member for Kiwi Health Insurer Accuro

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 12:00

Accuro Health Insurance has announced the appointment of Gareth Fleming to their Board. With extensive experience across the financial services sector, Gareth adds to Accuro’s Board skillset as the organisation continues to grow and innovate for members, says the insurer.

"As a membership co-operative, our Board is made up of four elected and three appointed Directors," says Accuro Board Chair Tony Haycock. "Through the appointed Directors we are able to add specific skills to the Board. Gareth’s history of leadership and development in financial services and insurance, will be invaluable in providing strategic direction and industry specific expertise as we continue to invest in products and services that deliver great outcomes for our members."

Gareth Fleming has held senior positions at The Co-operative Bank, Co-op Life, ANZ and more recently with the Implemented Investment Solutions Group, which includes InvestNow, Fund Hosting NZ and Hunter Investment Management. He lives in Hawkes Bay but travels regularly to Wellington and around New Zealand for work.

"I’m really excited to be contributing to the next stage of Accuro’s growth. I’m a big fan of the co-operative nature of the business. It’s a fantastic model and a great one for its customers and for New Zealand," says Gareth. "I have been impressed by the quality of management and leadership at Accuro and am pleased to be joining such a progressive, customer focused organisation."

Gareth joins the Accuro Board with immediate effect whilst continuing with his existing responsibilities for the Implemented Investment Solutions Group.