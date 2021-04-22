Apprenticeship Boost should be permanent - BusinessNZ

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 13:32

BusinessNZ is calling for the Apprenticeship Boost scheme to be a permanent fixture following Minister Hipkins’ release showing a 17% increase in Apprenticeships in 2020.

"Supporting businesses to train on the job is an effective and efficient way of developing the skills pipeline, particularly in areas like construction which has had skill shortages for a number of years," BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said.

"In 2010, there were 309,305 enrolments in vocational education. This gradually declined every year to 226,270 in 2019.

"It is going to take years to rebuild the skills pipeline to have a well trained workforce. The success of the Apprenticeship Boost is obvious, and should be made permanent so that we can continue to build the skills pipeline for years to come after a decade of decline," Mr Hope said.