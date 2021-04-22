ENL expands team for WASSP Asia Pacific Development

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 15:48

With the release of a number of new products and growing development in international markets, Electronic Navigation Ltd has welcomed the return of long time industry person Dave James to enhance the development of WASSP Multibeam in the Asia Pacific region.

Dave has an extensive background working in the Maritime sector and combines technical knowledge with a strong understanding of practical application having worked aboard vessels during his formative years. Dave brings his 20 years experience in sales management to bolster the growth of ENL through its popular WASSP Multibeam. With a focus on the Asia Pacific region, an important growth territory for ENL, the company aims to build on its ambitious plans and continue its rapid successes as the world leader in Multibeam technology.

"I am so impressed with ENL’s ability to continually innovate and diversify WASSP Multibeam Echosounder technology - continually adding value to new markets and end-user applications.

It is truly inspiring to be part of this energetic team as we continue to push boundaries and share our Kiwi ingenuity with the world, and I am really looking forward to working with our APAC partners to grow our business together".

Dave has previously worked for ENL for over a decade and therefore has an intimate knowledge of the product, customer requirements and industry insights that will allow ENL to build on its already impressive growth. With the celebration of 75 years ENL continues to show its strength both in leading the domestic New Zealand Marine Electronics industry and also as a global innovative powerhouse as it moves into more new markets and expands its product capabilities.