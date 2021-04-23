Air New Zealand celebrates busiest day since Covid-19

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 08:00

Today is shaping up to be the biggest flying day for the airline since New Zealand closed its borders due to COVID-19.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Leeanne Langridge says around 42,000 customers will be travelling on nearly 520 Air New Zealand flights.

"With the trans-Tasman bubble now open, a long weekend, and school holidays all coinciding, Air New Zealand is looking forward to a bumper day.

"It’s amazing to see so many customers getting out across Aotearoa and Australia to enjoy Air New Zealand’s world-class customer experience. We’re looking forward to welcoming even more of our Aussie neighbours to our beautiful shores and showing Kiwis all that Australia has to offer."

Auckland-Wellington is gearing up to be the busiest route for the airline with around 5,500 customers travelling between the City of Sails and the Capital. Auckland-Sydney will take the cake for busiest trans-Tasman route.

For those customers who are travelling today, make sure you’ve filled in all the relevant travel declarations for international travel and allow plenty of time to get to the airport.