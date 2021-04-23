Air New Zealand CEO trials new digital travel pass app on first international flight

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 11:21

It’s a day of firsts for Air New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran - this morning he boarded his first international flight since joining the airline more than 14 months ago.

Heading to Australia to visit his family and meet two new grandchildren for the first time, Mr Foran is travelling onboard NZ103 which departed Auckland for Sydney at 9.00am this morning.

"It was just thrilling to watch the long-awaited reunions that took place at airports both sides of the Tasman after the first bubble flights on Monday. Like many others, I’m really looking forward to spending some time with my kids and grandkids after a long time apart."

Mr Foran also used today’s flight as an opportunity to put the new IATA Travel Pass app through its paces.

Over the next three weeks, Air New Zealand’s customers travelling between Auckland and Sydney will trial the app, designed to make travel easier by letting customers know what COVID-19 tests and/or vaccines they require before travel, and where they can get tested. The app also allows them to share their tests and vaccination results with airlines and border agencies in a way that protects their privacy.

Mr Foran says the trial is the first to be conducted in a quarantine-free environment and is an example of how the airline is working with innovative companies to develop a seamless digital customer experience.

"Our trans-Tasman bubble flights to Sydney have gone incredibly well and we’re looking forward to hearing how our customers interact with the app which offers a safer, more secure and contactless experience for travellers.

"We’re working closely with accredited labs in coordination with IATA to provide COVID-19 testing to customers involved in the trial. Once a negative result has been received by customers, a green tick of approval will appear in their IATA Travel Pass app which can be shown to airport check-in staff.

"We hope that in time, innovations like the digital health verification process will give governments around the world the confidence to open borders again."

