TEU looks forward to working with new SIT Chief

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 15:00

Te HautÅ« Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union has noted today’s announcement from Southern Institute of Technology regarding the appointment of their new Chief Executive.

TEU kaiwhakahaere/organiser Daniel Benson-Guiu says "Onno Mulder, while new to education, clearly brings a wealth of business expertise to his new role. His experience in construction will be invaluable and we understand he has engaged constructively and pragmatically with unions in the past."

Co-Branch President Anna Palliser is also hopeful. She says "I felt really proud when I found out SIT will become a Living Wage employer and we are especially looking forward to working with Mr Mulder as he implements his board’s decision to improve the lives of the lowest paid staff at our institution."

"Our members are experts in their fields and have relished working collaboratively across faculties and with members at other Polytechnics as we transition into Te PÅ«kenga." Daniel Benson-Guiu said. "We invite the new CE to meet members and our branch exec on the Invercargill campus and across the other campuses of SIT."

SIT have stated that Mr Mulder "will start meeting SIT’s people and learning more about their work from next week."