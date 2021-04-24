Employment Court finds in bus drivers favour - CTU

Saturday, 24 April, 2021 - 16:31

The Employment Court has forced NZ Bus to stop its ruthless tactics and allow drivers back on the job.

"This decision is a huge relief for bus drivers who have been on the receiving end of an indefinite lockout and who faced the prospect of no income for an indefinite period," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"NZ Bus was hoping to starve the bus drivers into submission with this lockout, but this decision has for now stopped them in their tracks."

"We still need sanity to prevail and for NZ Bus to accept the offer by the council to fund an increase in base rates, leave the other important protections alone, and settle a new collective agreement," Wagstaff said.