Marqeta names Duncan Currie as country manager for Australia and NZ

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 12:04

Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform, announced today that it has named Duncan Currie as Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand.

"Duncan has deep expertise in payments and knows how modern payment cards can be game-changers for businesses. We’re excited for him to join our team and continue to grow our footprint regionally," said Jason Gardner, Marqeta Founder, and CEO.

"Australia and New Zealand are important markets for Marqeta. These are significant strategic geographies for our existing customer base globally, where we also see a lot of room for Marqeta’s technology to have a real impact."

Marqeta processed its first transactions in Australia in February 2020, helping its existing global customer Klarna launch locally. It was chosen by Zip as its Australian card issuing partner in late 2020 and is working with Novatti as its Australian licensing partner.

Currie began his career at ANZ, where he spent almost 10 years, most in management roles overseeing the growth of the company’s card products. After ANZ, he was a director at Visa helping grow the network’s prepaid card business in Australia and New Zealand and held management roles at Tuxedo Money. Since 2016, he has been the founder and CEO of Stage3, a consulting agency helping fintechs innovate, execute and expand in the Australian market whose clients include NAB, crypto.com, and Pelikin. In addition to naming Currie, Marqeta plans to expand its local resources in Australia adding production support, program management, marketing, and sales roles.

"The global impact of Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform was immediately evident and the ability of its technology to deliver for an incredible list of companies blew me away," said Currie. "I’m honoured to lead Marqeta’s business in Australia and New Zealand and am looking forward to helping both global and local innovators deliver world-class card products to their customers in this part of the world."

Founded in 2010, Marqeta is a global modern card issuing platform and supports some of the world’s leading innovators at scale, including Square, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Uber, Zip and Afterpay, by providing advanced infrastructure and tools for building highly configurable payment solutions. It is enabled in 35 countries worldwide and at the end of 2020, more than 270 million cards have been issued through the Marqeta platform.