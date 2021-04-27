DHL Express appoints Sarvesh Devan to lead team in Fiji and Pacific Islands

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 12:10

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has appointed Sarvesh Devan to lead the team in Fiji and Pacific Islands as Country Manager. He will be responsible for spearheading the strategic growth and managing the overall business operations in Fiji and Pacific Islands.

Sarvesh takes over from Mark Komene, who will begin a new role as Senior Director of Operations of Vietnam. On the appointment, Mark Foy, Managing Director, New Zealand, Fiji and Pacific Islands, DHL Express, said, "Fiji and Pacific Islands has grown to become one of the important markets in the region with significant potential. In Fiji alone, E-commerce revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 13.85% between 2021 and 2025. With Sarvesh’s long standing presence in the Fijian business community, strong leadership skills and business acumen, I am confident that he will remain a valuable asset to our local employees, customers and partners."

Sarvesh brings with him close to 20 years of experience in the international express logistics industry, where he spent his first 14 years as the CFO of DHL Express in Fiji and Pacific Islands. Following which, he led the design and build of the Business Services Centre in Suva, and was instrumental in building a team of over 90 highly engaged international specialists. Most recently, he was the Senior Manager of Commercial for Fiji and Pacific Islands. In this role as Country Manager, Sarvesh will be driving the business strategy as well as working together with his team to continue to innovate and develop new initiatives to enhance customer experience.

Sarvesh Devan, the newly appointed Country Manager of DHL Express Fiji and Pacific Islands, said, "Since 1976, we have established ourselves as an industry leader focused on speed and timely delivery in Fiji and Pacific Islands. Under Mark’s leadership, Fiji has grown tremendously to become the go-to express logistics service provider and employer of choice. Leading the business when there is so much growth potential is going to bring new and exciting challenges for me. But I look forward to taking on the challenge of delivering results as well as excelling in customer loyalty and employee engagement."

DHL Express celebrates 45 years of industry leadership this year with a strong footprint in Fiji and Pacific Islands. It has around 180 employees, 11 vehicles servicing four locations in Fiji and covers 11 countries in the Pacific Islands.