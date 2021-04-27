OPPO launches new A Series devices

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 15:07

OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, has today announced the A94 5G, A74 5G and A54 5G will join its A Series in New Zealand starting at $449. These latest additions deliver everything from faster internet speeds to faster charging all at an affordable price, raising the bar even higher for 5G smartphones.

Showcasing a minimalist sleek design, the new additions to the A Series not only look premium but will showcase high-end features and technology for the best value. The devices sport an AI Quad Camera that’s equipped with a 48MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 2MP Macro Camera, 2MP Portrait Camera and a 16MP front camera to capture all of life’s moments and display them in crystal-clear detail. All three devices also support 5G and run on Color OS 11.

"We focused on bringing our innovations to the A Series phones to accompany dynamic lifestyles. If you’re looking for a phone that can keep up with you everywhere in your daily life, the A Series is for you," said Morgan Halim, Managing Director of OPPO NZ. "We strive to provide high-quality 5G devices that are accessible to Kiwis and the latest additions to the A series really demonstrate that."

OPPO A94 5G - A phone that keeps up

Featuring a 5G Dimensity 800U chip and leveraging eight powerful cores of up to 2.4 GHz and fast memory, multi-tasking work and play is easier than ever before. Streaming videos and playing games in FHD are extremely clear on the 2400 x 1080 FHD+ Super AMOLED Display on the device.

OPPO introduced an even larger 4310mAh battery on the A94 5G to support the extra power requirements. The device can also be fully charged in as little as 56 minutes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge capabilities that are both fast and efficient.

The A94 5G boosts your video content to new heights and allows you to shoot high-quality content anytime with specialised Ultra-Night Video. Dual-View Video keeps rear and front cameras on at the same time so you can film yourself reacting to the world around you.

OPPO A74 5G and OPPO A54 5G - A smooth experience Bringing a rich and immersive colour experience, the A54 5G and A74 5G feature a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate to allow graphics to flow smoothly and respond instantly when scrolling through social media or gaming. This is all showcased with a 90.5% screen ratio on a 6.5-inch FHD display. Both devices are powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™480 5G platform that runs your phone with minimal lag no matter if you’re streaming or gaming.

A 5000mAh Mega Battery keeps the A74 5G and A54 5G going longer without constant recharging and can last up to a day and a half. Plus, with the A54 5G’s 10W Fast Charge and’' A74 5G’s 18W Fast Charge, you’ll be able to recharge the device in no time at all. Both devices also have a Battery Guard to ensure the devices don’t overheat while charging.

Multitask endlessly with A74 5G’s 6GB RAM and 128GB storage or with the A54 5G’s 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. Paired with the first A Series to be equipped with the Qualcomm 5G SoC, you’ll never run out of capacity.