Glass Hotel adds accessibility as drawcard

Everyone, including those with accessibility needs, can now have equal opportunity to experience mother nature with the opening of a third SkyScape building. This ‘Glass Hotel’ has so much to offer from star gazing through a glass roof, panoramic views of the Mackenzie

Country and is now thought to be one of New Zealand’s first fully accessible luxury ‘mountain huts’, that you can drive right to the door.

This distinctive accommodation is designed to maximize the extraordinary views of the Mackenzie Country both day and night, with a bedroom built predominantly of glass, with three unique buildings comprising of a glass-roofed bedroom, as well as an earth roofed kitchenette and bathroom. One building is fully accessible meeting the building code 4121. Amenities include a ramp down to a sunken courtyard, a walk in shower with handrails and a fold down wall seat, floating vanity and accessible toileting facilities. Also a floating kitchen table and wheel chair access to the sink, low shelves and drawers for accessible access.

SkyScape is located 10km from Twizel, on Omahau Hill Station, a 6000 acre sheep and beef farm. Perched on the slopes of the Ben Ohau Range, inside the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, the units are nestled within native scrub, in private and isolated locations.

They are owned and operated by Bridget and Bevan Newlands, on the family farm. Although guests are welcome to explore the farm or take a farm tour, most simply want to relax and soak up the stunning scenery. Totally off grid, the property uses solar, gas and a back up generator for cloudy days.

With the first Skyscape building opened in 2017 and the subsequent success of almost 100% occupancy, SkyScape has now added an additional 2 buildings. Although affected by the loss of international tourism the response from the Kiwi market has been extremely positive.

Now adding accessibility as another string to their bow the Newlands are hoping to attract the 25% of New Zealanders who have accessibility needs. The global annual disposable income, for the access citizen is estimated to be $8 Trillion. International research indicates that 50% of people globally with accessibility needs would travel more if they could be sure of facilities at each destination. Once international travel resumes this market has potential for accessible accommodation providers like SkyScape.

Building something as unique as SkyScape, in a remote location, with an extreme climate has had its challenges. Heating in winter is easy with an efficient central heating system. Cooling in summer though has required a lot of innovation from underfloor water cooling, thermostatically controlled ventilation and air conditioners that take the building from 50 degrees + down to a balmy 30 degrees!

SkyScape is proving as popular with kiwi’s as it was with the international market. Taking time out to relax, rejuvenate and put life in perspective is what locals are enjoying, after what has been a challenging year for everyone. Adding accessibility to SkyScape allows equal opportunities for those who often struggle with the barriers of exploring the great outdoors.