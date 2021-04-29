ChCh earthquake claim win by couple sourced by insurer appealing costs

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 09:10

The family of an elderly couple has been left wondering how much longer their parents will have to wait to get their lives back after insurer IAG said they would be appealing a court decision.

After the win last October, Alan and Joan Sleight, who are aged 87 and 81 respectively, and their family, felt relief and vindication after years of stress and fighting for what they believed was right.

The costs judgement was delivered in February this year, four months after the initial judgement against IAG, which unequivocally established IAG’s liability for the defective repairs made under their Managed Repair scheme.

The Sleight’s son-in-law, Nigel Maxey, who has been assisting the couple, says that even after the clear win, IAG dragged the process of settling costs out. Judge David Gendall made a judgement on costs in the Sleights favour; the Sleights were awarded costs of $388,780, along with an award of interest to be paid as "a matter of principle and fairness…". IAG has signalled its intention to appeal

the interest element of costs. Mr Maxey says what the insurer keeps putting his parents in law

though is akin to death by a thousand cuts.

"The ongoing delays and poor faith behaviour from IAG continue to take their toll on Alan and Joan.

Given the huge amount of money IAG has spent unsuccessfully defending their conduct, one would have thought they might have promptly paid all of Alan and Joan’s costs and interest, as a belated gesture of goodwill," says Nigel Maxey.

The other active defendant, QBE, settled their portion of costs earlier and did not contest the cost arguments of Alan and Joan’s lawyers. The combined costs of IAG and QBE on this case are believed to be nearly $2.5M.

"Like a significant number of other families whose homes were repaired under the IAG Managed Repair scheme, the family has had a very painful path to getting their issues resolved, making IAG’s earlier statements that they are "doing everything we can to bring this matter to its conclusion" look a bit questionable," says Mr Maxey.

Alan and Joan are deeply grateful for the excellent representation they received from Melissa Borcoski of Saunders Robinson Brown, who along with David Cooper of Shortland Chambers fought long and hard to get justice for Alan and Joan.

Nigel Maxey adds that the family remains extremely disappointed that so little has been done to meaningfully reform insurance legislation, and investigate the full extent of IAG’s conduct around their managed repair scheme.