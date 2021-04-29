New travel start up seeks to make searching for deals aasier for Kiwis

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 09:47

Founded by three avid travellers, Tripomi.com has officially launched in New Zealand, making it easier for Kiwis to search and compare flights, hotels, car rentals and activities.

Tripomi's mission is to make it easier for people to search and discover great value travel deals. Simply enter what you're looking for and then view or filter results. Once you find an offer you like you can book directly with the provider.

"We keep it simple. We were tired of all the travel sites becoming too complicated and commercial. We're not a booking site and don't partner with any airline or hotel group. We simply aggregate great value offers so that people can find a great deal." said Emma, co-founder of Tripomi.

"While now is not a great time to travel internationally, there are tons of great options within New Zealand including incredible hotel offers in Auckland", added James, another co-founder.