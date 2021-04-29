Summerfruit industry looking forward to Growing strong conference in Hawke's Bay

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 12:33

Summerfruit NZ has just opened registration for the Growing strong - Success in a changing world conference. The industry event is being held at various venues in Hawke’s Bay, including the War Memorial Centre in Napier, where trade exhibits will be on display and speaker presentations will be made.

The Growing strong theme indicates an industry that has experienced tough times but has come through 2020-21 and is ready to reflect, build resilience and celebrate the end of a season like no other.

‘Unfortunately, last year’s conference had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions,’ says Summerfruit NZ chief executive Kate Hellstrom. ‘Growers and other members of the summerfruit industry are really looking forward to meeting with friends and colleagues they may not have seen for well over a year.

‘Conference is a great opportunity to spend time off the orchard and to catch up with the latest trends and developments in the industry. Along with our platinum sponsor, MG Marketing, we’ve got some great companies sponsoring our conference and the trade displays are always well supported,’ says Ms Hellstrom.

Speakers will challenge and inspire growers to adapt, collaborate and innovate to find success in a changing world and include scientist Matt Whiting, from Washington State University; New Zealand’s top trade negotiator Vangelis Vitalis, from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; plus social media guru and business transformationist Tash McGill, from Sola Fida.

Getting out and about the area on the Kick the Dirt tour will be a highlight with visits to a bumblebee breeding facility, a recently updated packhouse, and quality seasonal worker accommodation.

The conference dinner will be another highlight with honours such as the Mack Nicol Award for Excellence, special recognition awards, and life memberships bestowed, as well as an entertaining dinner speaker to amuse guests.