Newstalk ZB announces Nick Mills to host Wellington Morning Show

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 14:21

Newstalk ZB has announced well-known Wellington identity and entrepreneur Nick Mills is to host the Newstalk ZB Wellington morning show.

Nick Mills has been a long-time owner of the Saints basketball franchise and owns several restaurants and bars in the capital.

"Nick is as passionate about the Wellington region as anybody I know, but he has also proven he’s prepared to speak out when things aren’t right and will call local decision makers to account," said New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) Head of Talk Jason Winstanley.

Newstalk ZB has remained committed to a local morning show since previous host Heather du Plessis-Allan moved to take over the network’s nationwide Drive show.

"I’ve had plenty of correspondence from our Wellington listeners and council leaders keen to know when our local show is coming back, and I’ve had to ask for patience while we took the time to find the right host," said Winstanley.

In 2012 Mills was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to basketball supported by his commitment to youth and community programmes aimed at steering young people from Wellington to better lives both on and off the court.

"With so many years connected to Wellington communities through sport and also through the hospitality industry - you get pretty well connected. Naturally, I love a good yarn and there are many, many things going on in Wellington that deserve a good discussion at a local level. And trust me - some tough questions need to be asked too," said Nick Mills.

Vanya Pyne NZME’s Greater Wellington General Manager said "Having a new host on the local show is great news for our Wellington commercial partners who now have the added bonus of a dedicated show with an engaged local audience that we can help them connect with".

Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings 9am-12pm with Nick Mills on 89.3FM and iHeartRadio from Monday 5 July 2021.