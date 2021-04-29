Update on new Slipway and Pontoons at Greymouth's Port

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 15:01

The Grey District Council Slipway upgrade which is being funded by the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is continuing to move forward, below is an update on how the project is progressing.

The upgrade to the Port will include a bigger slipway, this will enable a larger fishing fleet maintenance sector to be created in Greymouth, this is great news as it will add new jobs and extend the capability in our region. The ports slipway capacity will be increased to 200 tonne which will make it easier for broader fishing vessels to access slipway services.

A new slipway will be built adjacent to the existing facility which will increase overall boat capacity. by creating a second slipway the current highly utilised slipway will remain available to operate throughout the new project build.

The funding obtained from the PGF will not currently extend to allow for a building to create a covered slipway, however, with the increased tonnage capacity and increased throughput additional funding can be sought. The final design for tender will be completed in the coming weeks.

The floating pontoons to be installed in the lagoon, are currently being constructed and are on track for delivery, once on site, the pontoons will be installed by local contractors.

Council believes these projects will be of great benefit to our district, and is looking forward to seeing the projects progress, more updates will be available in the coming weeks.

Website: www.greydc.govt.nz/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GreyDC